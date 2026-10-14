Mahama urges chiefs to help tackle galamsey, protect water bodies

President John Dramani Mahama has appealed to traditional authorities to intensify their support for the government’s fight against illegal mining, warning that community resistance and the lack of alternative livelihoods continue to undermine efforts to curb the menace.

He made the appeal when he received a delegation from the Western North Regional House of Chiefs at the Presidency in Accra.

The delegation, led by Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, was at the Presidency to congratulate the President on his victory in the 2024 elections, acknowledge development projects in the region and present concerns requiring government attention.

Mr Mahama said enforcement operations had uncovered senior high school students working at illegal mining sites because their families could not afford to support their education.

He disclosed that several young people had been arrested, with hundreds awaiting trial, but argued that law enforcement must be accompanied by economic opportunities.

“Alongside enforcing the law against illegal mining, we must provide alternative livelihoods. That is why we are implementing the New Economy Policy,” he said, adding that investment in job-creating sectors, including tourism, could help steer young people away from galamsey.

The President also called for stronger community cooperation with the National Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Illegal Mining (NAIMOS), particularly in forest reserves and around water bodies.

He said resistance from some community members and traditional authorities had resulted in dangerous confrontations with security personnel, including incidents involving gunfire and fatalities.

The President further announced that the government had allocated an additional GH¢400 million in the next Budget to recruit more Blue Water Guards to patrol water bodies and destroy changfang machines encountered during operations.

Mr Mahama said the government had cleared all nine forest reserves previously classified as red zones because of extensive destruction and the presence of heavily armed illegal miners. He added that soldiers had been stationed in the areas to prevent miners from returning after earlier operations were followed by renewed incursions.

The government, he said, was also working with the military and Forestry Commission through GoldBod-supported efforts to reclaim degraded land, level damaged sites and replant economic trees.

Ogyeahoho Gyebi commended the President for development projects in the region and reaffirmed the chiefs’ commitment to supporting efforts to promote peace and national development.

Mr Mahama reiterated that traditional authorities were essential partners in the fight against illegal mining because of their close ties to local communities and their ability to help build support for enforcement and alternative livelihood programmes.

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