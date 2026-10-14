Fire at GRIDCo Mallam substation disrupts power in parts of Accra

Audio By Carbonatix
A fire outbreak at a substation operated by the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) at Mallam has disrupted electricity supply to parts of Accra, including Lapaz, Mallam and Awoshie.
The blaze reportedly destroyed control boards and transformers at the facility, raising concerns about the impact on power transmission and electricity supply to affected communities.
The extent of the damage and the time required to restore normal operations have not yet been confirmed.
Firefighters from the Adjen Kotoku and Amasaman fire stations responded to the incident and worked to contain the blaze.
Their intervention helped prevent the fire from spreading to other critical installations within the substation, limiting the potential damage to additional equipment.
The cause of the outbreak remains unknown, with further investigations expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Technical assessments will also be needed to determine the full extent of the damage and the work required to restore affected installations.
GRIDCo operates Ghana’s national electricity transmission network, transporting power from generation facilities to distribution companies for onward supply to consumers.
Substations play a critical role in the system by housing transformers, control boards and other equipment used to regulate and manage electricity flows.
Damage to these installations can complicate operations and delay the restoration of normal supply to affected areas.
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