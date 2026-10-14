GMTF takes fight against crippling treatment costs to Volta Region

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Medical Trust Fund (GMTF) has taken its nationwide public education campaign to the Volta Region, calling for stronger collaboration to ensure that financial hardship does not prevent patients with chronic diseases from accessing life-saving treatment.
At a town hall meeting in Ho, the Fund brought together traditional authorities, faith-based organisations, health professionals, students and community members to explain its mandate, the support available to eligible patients and how to access assistance.
The engagement focused on helping people living with cancer and other chronic non-communicable diseases understand the support available to ease the financial burden of treatment.
The Chancellor of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), Professor Lydia Aziator, described the Fund as a significant intervention for patients and families struggling with the high cost of managing chronic illnesses.
She said treatment costs could discourage patients from seeking timely medical attention, making the Fund’s support particularly important for households in need.
Prof. Aziator called for greater awareness of early detection, particularly for breast cancer, and urged women to seek medical attention promptly when they noticed unusual symptoms.
She also encouraged women diagnosed with cancer to seek treatment without allowing stigma, fear or public perception to discourage them.
The Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu, said the sensitisation exercise offered an opportunity to educate residents about the Fund’s purpose and how eligible patients could benefit.
He said the initiative would help households overwhelmed by the cost of treating chronic diseases and improve access to quality healthcare.
Mr Gunu noted that the region’s diverse healthcare needs required coordinated action by government institutions, health professionals and community stakeholders.
He called on Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), civil society organisations and the media to spread the message across the region.
He also urged healthcare professionals to help patients understand and navigate the procedures for accessing support.
The minister emphasised the need for transparency and accountability in managing the Fund, saying financial openness was essential to sustaining public confidence.
He assured the delegation of the Volta Regional Coordinating Council’s support for the public education campaign.
The Administrator of the GMTF, Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku, said the visit aimed to bring the Fund closer to communities and provide accurate information about its mandate and access procedures.
She explained that the Fund was established to support households facing financial difficulties in caring for relatives with chronic non-communicable diseases.
However, she cautioned that financial assistance must be backed by adequately equipped healthcare facilities.
“Even if people receive financial support, it will come to nothing if the health facilities do not have the needed equipment and infrastructure,” she said.
Ms Darko-Opoku stressed the need to strengthen the capacity of the Ho Teaching Hospital and UHAS to support specialised healthcare delivery in the region.
She said access to treatment depended on both patients’ ability to afford care and the availability of facilities and equipment to provide the required services.
She appealed to political leaders, health professionals and other stakeholders to work with the Fund to identify and reach families in need of assistance.
The Volta Region engagement forms part of the GMTF’s nationwide campaign to raise awareness of specialised healthcare support, strengthen partnerships and improve access to treatment for people living with chronic non-communicable diseases.
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