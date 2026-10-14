John Darko denies role in SIC settlement after EOCO interrogation

Audio By Carbonatix
Suame Member of Parliament John Darko has denied any involvement in a post-judgment settlement between SIC Savings and Loans Company Limited and Equity Savings and Loans Limited that allegedly resulted in financial losses to SIC.
The denial follows his appearance before investigators of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) on Tuesday, October 13, to assist with ongoing investigations into the matter.
In a statement dated Wednesday, October 14, his lawyers, Darko, Keli-Delataa & Co, said the interrogation focused on his role as legal counsel for Equity during its litigation with SIC over a matured but unpaid investment, as well as his membership of Equity’s board between 2015 and 2023.
According to the law firm, Mr Darko assured investigators that his legal involvement was limited to the litigation and the recovery of part of the judgment awards in favour of SIC. It maintained that the firm played no further role in any subsequent settlement between the parties.
The statement also said the firm was unaware of Equity’s decision to dispose of land that was the subject of a judicial attachment to a third party, Eco Swiss Investment Limited. It added that the firm had already terminated its legal services to Equity over non-payment of fees before the post-judgment developments occurred.
“Our client had ceased to be a board member of Equity by September 2023 and was certainly not a participant in any decision to compromise a court judgment in a conspiratorial scheme to deny SIC the benefits of its judicial awards,” the statement said.
The clarification comes amid EOCO’s investigation into an alleged criminal conspiracy involving SIC Savings and Loans. The case concerns a July 2024 settlement involving SIC, Equity and Eco Swiss Investment Limited, under which SIC agreed to accept GH¢5 million in full and final settlement of a revised judgment debt of GH¢14.85 million.
EOCO has put the estimated financial loss arising from the alleged conspiracy at approximately GH¢27 million. The investigation has also involved Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, who has been charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, intentionally causing financial loss to a public body and money laundering.
Mr Darko’s lawyers said their client remained committed to the investigation and was prepared to provide any further assistance required by EOCO. They also commended the EOCO investigators for their professionalism and the courtesies extended to him during the interrogation.
The firm insisted that Mr Darko and his legal practice had acted ethically and professionally throughout their engagement with Equity, adding that their conduct had always been guided by the principles of professional responsibility.
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