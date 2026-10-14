Former Malawi President Chakwera arrives for historic Assemblies of God congress in Accra

Former President of Malawi, Dr Lazarus Chakwera, has arrived in Accra to participate in the 10th Triennial World Congress of the World Assemblies of God Fellowship.

He is accompanied by his wife, Mrs Monica Chakwera.

They were received at the Accra International Airport by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa; the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey; and officers of the Executive Presbytery of Assemblies of God, Ghana, led by the General Superintendent, Rev Stephen Yenusom Wengam.

Mr Ablakwa expressed the government's delight at Dr Chakwera's visit to Ghana for the World Congress.

The Foreign Affairs Minister commended the World Assemblies of God Fellowship for choosing Ghana, and Africa, to host the global event.

He assured the Church of the government's support to ensure the successful organisation of the congress.

Rev Wengam thanked former President Chakwera for accepting the invitation to attend the historic global gathering.

Dr Chakwera, on his part, expressed confidence in Ghana's ability to host the important event.

The former Malawian President, who previously served as General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Malawi, expressed optimism that the congress would usher in a spiritual revival.

“There would be a great revival afterwards,” he said.

The World Congress, which runs from Wednesday to Friday, will feature morning conference sessions, followed by gospel revival rallies at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The evening rallies are open to people of all denominations, and attendance is free.

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