Assemblies of God leaders meet Mahama ahead of historic Accra congress

The Executive Committee of the World Assemblies of God Fellowship has paid a courtesy call on President John Dramani Mahama to discuss preparations for the World Congress, which opens in Accra tomorrow.

The delegation was led by the Global Chairman of the Fellowship, Rev. Dominic Yeo, and the host, the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Stephen Yenusom Wengam.

Rev. Wengam assured the President that preparations for the congress were complete, saying, “All is set for the World Congress.”

The event is being held on African soil for the first time in the 115-year history of the World Assemblies of God Fellowship.

He commended President Mahama and the government for their support towards the organisation of the event.

Rev. Wengam explained that the decision to move the morning conference from Independence Square to the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre was due to technical hitches. He added that the new venue was more conducive to the programme.

The Global Chairman, Rev. Yeo, congratulated Ghana on becoming the first African country to host the World Congress, drawing a parallel with the country's distinction as the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to gain political independence.

He expressed the Executive Committee's gratitude to President Mahama and the Government of Ghana for the various forms of assistance provided to ensure the success of the congress.

Rev. Yeo also commended the President for his visionary and transformational leadership, which, he said, “is reflected in economic stability and massive road development.”

He urged President Mahama to continue to represent Christ well in politics and to remain steadfast in his faith.

President Mahama welcomed the delegation to Ghana and assured its members of the government's continued support to “ensure that the event is peaceful, successful, and impactful.”

The President recounted how he became a member of Assemblies of God, saying, “I have no regrets.”

He also commended the current leadership of the church for its visible growth and transformation.

As part of the visit, Rev. Yeo presented congress souvenirs to President Mahama and led the delegation in prayer for the President and the prosperity of the nation.

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