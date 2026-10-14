Football

2028 Olympic Games qualification ‘really tough’ – Black Queens coach Björkegren

Source: Haruna Mubarak  
  14 October 2026 10:41am
Björkegren
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Black Queens head coach Lars Kim Björkegren has described the path to qualifying for the 2028 Olympic Games as “really tough” but says he “believe[s] in the girls” to get the job done.

Having received a bye in the first preliminary round of the qualifiers, the Queens dispatched Mauritius 10-0 to progress to the next phase.

The senior women's national team will face Zambia in the third round, scheduled for 23 February to 6 March 2027.

A total of 16 nations will compete in the third round of the African qualifiers, with the continent having just two slots at the global showpiece.

"We have the potential to go all the way,” Björkegren said.

"In football, there is no easy game, especially when it comes to qualifying for the Olympics, as only two countries from Africa will go to Los Angeles.

"It is really tough and to get there, we need to win. I believe in the girls and I think we [will] be there.”

The Black Queens have never qualified for the Olympic Games in the country's history.

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