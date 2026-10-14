GRFU, GOC Women’s Commission hold breast cancer awareness, expresses gratitude to Sunda International Ghana

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Rugby Football Union (GRFU), in collaboration with the Women’s Commission of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), has held a breast cancer awareness education programme for female athletes, coaches, officials and community members.
The initiative focused on the importance of early detection, regular self-examination and screening in the prevention and management of breast cancer.
The organisers said the programme was aimed at improving awareness among women involved in sports and encouraging them to take early action when they notice potential symptoms.
President of the Ghana Rugby Football Union expressed appreciation to Sunda International Ghana Ltd, makers of Softcare, for supporting the initiative.
“Breast cancer affects all women, including our athletes,” the President said.
The President said the partnership had helped educate and encourage participants to pay greater attention to their health.
The GRFU and the GOC Women’s Commission said they remained committed to promoting women’s health, safety and well-being through sports.
They also thanked Sunda International Ghana for its support towards the breast cancer awareness activities.
Credit: Ghana Rugby Football Union
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