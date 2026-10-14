World Cup Visa Scandal: There is no ‘justification’ to dismiss me – Kofi Adams

Audio By Carbonatix
Minister for Sports and Recreation Kofi Adams has rejected calls by the Minority in Parliament for his dismissal over an alleged visa scandal linked to the FIFA World Cup.
About 90 people reportedly paid between $10,000 and $15,000 each, but only five of them obtained visas for the global showpiece, which was staged in the USA, Canada and Mexico.
Yaw Ampofo Ankrah has already been suspended as National Sports Authority (NSA) boss, and further heads are expected to roll at the Sports Ministry as the Presidency is set to launch a probe into the matter, JoySports can confirm.
When asked about calls for his removal, Adams said: “Government money has not been lost,” he told Citi News.
“Well, I don’t see the justification. Both the American Embassy and TRIBE Culture Fest, the NSA and the GTA were doing their thing behind the Ministry. The Ministry didn’t know.
“The first time I ever sat and had a conversation in relation to that matter was when the May 19 letter requested the forwarding of event coordinators and volunteers to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy. That’s when I got to know the details of what was happening.”
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