Nkrumah Showboy: Chief Moomen’s play to explore Ghana’s first President’s early years

Audio By Carbonatix
Bambu Heritage Productions will preview Nkrumah Showboy: Part One: The Boy from Nkroful, a new theatre production exploring the early life of Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, in Accra on Friday, 16 October 2026.
The production, written by celebrated Ghanaian poet and playwright Chief Moomen, will be staged at the National Theatre at 7.30 pm.
It takes audiences beyond Nkrumah’s political leadership to explore the formative years, experiences and influences that helped shape the man who would lead Ghana to independence.
Part One follows Nkrumah’s journey from his childhood in Nkroful through his education at Achimota and his subsequent experiences at Lincoln University and the University of Pennsylvania in the United States. Through music, drama and dance, the production offers audiences a closer look at a relatively less explored chapter in the life of one of Africa’s most consequential leaders.
For Chief Moomen, the production represents a major creative undertaking and forms part of a broader effort to bring Ghana’s history to life through compelling cultural experiences.
Nkrumah Showboy is also part of Bambu Heritage Productions’ wider historical storytelling initiative being developed ahead of Ghana’s 70th anniversary of independence in 2027. The initiative seeks to explore the country’s history, from ancient to modern times, through theatrical productions, publications and curated exhibitions.
The production is expected to contribute to renewed public engagement with Ghana’s history, particularly among younger generations, by presenting the lives and experiences of historical figures through live performance.
The first part of Nkrumah Showboy focuses on the early years of Nkrumah’s life, with a second instalment planned to explore his journey through the independence struggle, presidency, overthrow and exile.
Bambu Heritage Productions has built a reputation for bringing African heritage stories to the stage, most notably through Mansa Musa and the Trail of Lost Gold, which has reached audiences in Ghana and internationally.
The upcoming preview offers audiences an opportunity to experience the new production as Ghana prepares for the milestone anniversary in 2027.
Event details
- Production: Nkrumah Showboy: Part One: The Boy from Nkroful
- Date: Friday, 16 October 2026
- Time: 7.30 pm
- Venue: National Theatre, Accra
- Website: www.nkrumahshowboy.com
Latest Stories
-
President Mahama urges churches to provide safe spaces for children and vulnerable people
2 minutes
-
George Dadzie Junior highly tipped in NDC regional secretary race due to grassroots experience
11 minutes
-
Passenger arrivals at airport improved by 23% in first 7 months of 2026
13 minutes
-
Aklerh returns to reggae roots with new single ‘Wo Dor’
14 minutes
-
Stacy Mense’s ‘W’ahyira Me’ gains airplay on radio, digital platforms
23 minutes
-
Economic activities mixed in 7 months of 2026; Cement sales decline by 10%
25 minutes
-
GFA and Sports Ministry must not rush Black Stars head coach appointment – Nana Fitz
32 minutes
-
Nkrumah Showboy: Chief Moomen’s play to explore Ghana’s first President’s early years
42 minutes
-
SEC to develop Social Bond Guidelines; over half of listed firms report on ESG indicators
55 minutes
-
Insurance firms have up till January 2027 to incorporate ESG in financial reporting
1 hour
-
High Court throws out Afenyo-Markin’s GH¢15m defamation suit against Sammy Gyamfi
1 hour
-
Rollover cost of T-bills reduced substantially, one-year bill yield drops 19% since December 2024
1 hour
-
Daily Insight for CEOs: Preparing for 2027 Board and Executive Conversations
2 hours
-
World Cup Visa Scandal: There is no ‘justification’ to dismiss me – Kofi Adams
2 hours
-
2028 Olympic Games qualification ‘really tough’ – Black Queens coach Björkegren
2 hours