Nkrumah Showboy: Chief Moomen’s play to explore Ghana’s first President’s early years

Bambu Heritage Productions will preview Nkrumah Showboy: Part One: The Boy from Nkroful, a new theatre production exploring the early life of Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, in Accra on Friday, 16 October 2026.

The production, written by celebrated Ghanaian poet and playwright Chief Moomen, will be staged at the National Theatre at 7.30 pm.

It takes audiences beyond Nkrumah’s political leadership to explore the formative years, experiences and influences that helped shape the man who would lead Ghana to independence.

Part One follows Nkrumah’s journey from his childhood in Nkroful through his education at Achimota and his subsequent experiences at Lincoln University and the University of Pennsylvania in the United States. Through music, drama and dance, the production offers audiences a closer look at a relatively less explored chapter in the life of one of Africa’s most consequential leaders.

For Chief Moomen, the production represents a major creative undertaking and forms part of a broader effort to bring Ghana’s history to life through compelling cultural experiences.

Nkrumah Showboy is also part of Bambu Heritage Productions’ wider historical storytelling initiative being developed ahead of Ghana’s 70th anniversary of independence in 2027. The initiative seeks to explore the country’s history, from ancient to modern times, through theatrical productions, publications and curated exhibitions.

The production is expected to contribute to renewed public engagement with Ghana’s history, particularly among younger generations, by presenting the lives and experiences of historical figures through live performance.

The first part of Nkrumah Showboy focuses on the early years of Nkrumah’s life, with a second instalment planned to explore his journey through the independence struggle, presidency, overthrow and exile.

Bambu Heritage Productions has built a reputation for bringing African heritage stories to the stage, most notably through Mansa Musa and the Trail of Lost Gold, which has reached audiences in Ghana and internationally.

The upcoming preview offers audiences an opportunity to experience the new production as Ghana prepares for the milestone anniversary in 2027.

Event details

Production: Nkrumah Showboy: Part One: The Boy from Nkroful

Nkrumah Showboy: Part One: The Boy from Nkroful Date: Friday, 16 October 2026

Friday, 16 October 2026 Time: 7.30 pm

7.30 pm Venue: National Theatre, Accra

National Theatre, Accra Website: www.nkrumahshowboy.com

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.