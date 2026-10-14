President Mahama urges churches to provide safe spaces for children and vulnerable people

President John Dramani Mahama has urged religious bodies, particularly churches, to provide safe spaces for children and vulnerable people.

Addressing the ongoing World Assemblies of God Congress 2026 in Accra, the President said churches must uphold the trust placed in them as places of safety.

He called on religious institutions to ensure that people seeking refuge and support within their communities receive protection and care.

"Let us all be mentors to our younger generation. Let us be mentors who listen, offer opportunities to serve and set an example of integrity that these young people can follow. The church should also be a safe place for children and vulnerable people," he said.

He added, "Spiritual authority entails a duty of care; we must safeguard that trust through responsible conduct, clear conduct and accountability."

The President’s appeal came at the opening of the three-day congress, which runs until 16 October under the theme, “Commissioned: One Mandate, Every Nation”.

The programme includes plenary sessions, workshops and revival rallies, with the opening session held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.

The gathering is the 10th Triennial World Assemblies of God Fellowship Congress and marks the first time the event has been hosted in Africa. It brings together church leaders and ministers to discuss the Church’s mission and its role in communities worldwide.

Ahead of the congress, the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Stephen Yenusom Wengam, said organisers expected more than 10,000 participants from about 100 countries.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.