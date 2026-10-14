Economy

Total number of jobs advertised increased 32% year-on-year to 3,578 in 7 months of 2026

Source: Joy Business  
  14 October 2026 12:58pm
BoG Governor Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama
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The number of jobs advertised in selected print and online media, which partially gauges labour demand in the economy, increased in July 2026 relative to what was observed in the corresponding period a year ago.

In total, 3,578 job adverts were recorded in July 2026, the September 2026 Monetary Policy Report has stated.

This is compared with 2,703 for the same period in 2025, indicating an increase of 32.4% year-on-year.

Conversely, on a month-on-month basis, the number of job vacancies in July 2026 marginally declined by 1.4% from the 3,629 jobs advertised in June 2026.

Cumulatively, for the first seven months of 2026, the total number of advertised jobs increased by 8.2% to 23,052 from the 21,307 recorded during the same period in 2025.

Private Sector Pension Contributors

Meanwhile, the total number of private-sector SSNIT contributors, which partially gauges employment conditions, improved by 6.1% to 1,178,451 in July 2026.

This is compared with 1,110,976 for the same period in 2025.

On a month-on-month basis, the total number of private-sector SSNIT contributors remained largely unchanged from the 1,176,723 individuals recorded in June 2026.

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