AFCON 2027Q: ‘We should assemble the best squad’ – George Afriyie speaks on Black Stars’ team

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Vice President, George Afriyie, has urged the Black Stars to organize the country’s strongest players for their remaining 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification matches.

Afriyie's comments follow a difficult start to Ghana's qualifying campaign, where the four-time African champions lost their opening two matches.

Ghana first suffered a 2-0 defeat against Côte d'Ivoire in Bouaké, followed by a humiliating 4-2 loss at home.

The national team was severely weakened after several key players missed the matches due to injuries.

Following the back-to-back defeats, former head coach Carlos Queiroz mutually parted ways with the GFA.

“Black Stars’ chances of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) are not over," Afriyie said.

“We should assemble the best squad for the rest of the games. It’s a league format, so if we can win the rest of the games, hopefully we will qualify,” he told sporty FM .

The Black Stars will face Somalia in November with a crucial double-header against Somalia at the Accra Sports Stadium with the aim of gaining maximum points.

Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda will co-host the 2027 AFCON in East Africa.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.