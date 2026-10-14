Recurring teacher-student sexual abuse cases give cause for worry – Salaga South MP

Zuwera Mohammed Ibrahimah, Member of Parliament for Salaga South

The Vice Chairperson of Parliament’s Gender, Children and Social Welfare Committee and Member of Parliament for Salaga South, Zuwera Mohammed Ibrahimah, has expressed concern over recurring allegations of sexual abuse involving teachers and students, warning that the incidents undermine parents’ confidence in the safety of schools.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM's Midday News on Wednesday, October 14, she said the reported cases raise serious questions about how students are protected by teachers, particularly in boarding schools.

“When parents send their children to senior high schools, especially those on boarding school status, there is this belief and conviction that they've handed over their children to responsible adults who will help train them, nurture them and imbibe in them normal life values. If these incidents keep recurring on these campuses, it really, really gives cause to worry,” she said.

Her comments follow a series of allegations involving teachers and school administrators, including the recent case at Obuasi Senior High Technical School, which has led to the headteacher's suspension.

Ms Ibrahima acknowledged the efforts of the Ministers of Education and Gender, Children and Social Protection in responding to some of the incidents but said more needed to be done to prevent abuse and ensure victims can safely report allegations.

She called for stronger social welfare structures at the district and municipal levels, explaining that resource constraints often limit their ability to respond effectively to reports of abuse.

She expressed hope that the implementation of the Social Protection Act and its legislative instruments would encourage increased funding for social welfare departments.

According to her, these departments are often the first point of contact for victims and may continue to support them even after the police become involved.

Ms Mohammed Ibrahimah also raised concerns about the difficulties students face when reporting alleged abuse within their schools, particularly when the accused person occupies a position of authority.

“The fear is that because the incidents happen on campuses, and the teacher in this instance, in the case of Obuasi, is the head teacher. So where is this victim going to report to? That's always the fear,” she said.

She argued that reporting outside the school environment, through the police or district social welfare office, could help reduce the risk of alleged cases being concealed.

She proposed exploring the establishment of gender desks in schools to provide students with accessible channels for reporting abuse, while cautioning that the possibility of colleagues protecting one another must also be considered.

Ms Mohammed Ibrahimah said school authorities and relevant institutions must ensure that children in distress receive the necessary support and are able to report allegations without intimidation or obstruction.

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