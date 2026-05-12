34-year-old man arrested for alleged sexual abuse of teenage boys at Kronum

Audio By Carbonatix
The police at Kodie have arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly having sexual relations with over 20 teenage boys at Kronum-Heman in the Ashanti Region.
The suspect, identified only as Akoto, is currently in police custody assisting with investigations.
Residents say the affected victims are between the ages of 13 and 17.
Speaking to Adom News, a resident disclosed that two boys have so far confirmed that the suspect had carnal knowledge of them.
According to Seth, after the incident came to light, dozens of boys have now come forward claiming the suspect engaged in the same act with them.
“If I am not mistaken, over 20 boys in this area are alleging that the suspect has taken them through the same act,” Seth alleged.
The suspect was apprehended by residents. He allegedly confessed to unit committee members that he had been dating one of the boys for six months.
The suspect was nearly lynched by aggrieved residents, but community leaders intervened and handed him over to the police.
Police in the area have since taken over the case and investigations are ongoing.
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