East Legon businessman arrested over alleged drug-facilitated sexual abuse and non-consensual video sharing

The Cyber Crime Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters has arrested a 36-year-old entrepreneur in connection with the alleged non-consensual sharing of intimate images and online sexual exploitation.

The suspect, identified as Joshua Kojo Anane Boateng, a resident of East Legon in Accra, was arrested on May 6, 2026, following a joint intelligence-led operation by the Cyber Crime Unit and the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI).

Briefing the media on Tuesday, May 12, on major criminal investigation breakthroughs, the Director-General of the CID, Commissioner of Police Lydia Yaako Donkor, said investigations revealed that the suspect operated a Telegram platform known as “VIP Sleep Fetish 2025”.

According to her, the suspect allegedly used alprazolam, commonly known as Xanax, to drug unsuspecting female victims before sexually abusing them, recording the acts, and sharing the content online without their consent.

She further stated that investigations indicated the suspect frequented nightclubs in 2025, where he allegedly sedated and sexually assaulted victims before disseminating their intimate images online.

During the arrest, police retrieved several items, including two iPhones, a feature phone, a memory card, a Seagate external hard drive, a MacBook laptop, an iSafe device, and empty sachets believed to have contained alprazolam and midazolam.

The Police Service said the electronic devices have been retained for forensic examination, while the sachets are being submitted to the Food and Drugs Authority for verification and classification.

Commissioner Donkor confirmed that the suspect has been arraigned before the court, while investigations are ongoing.

The Ghana Police Service reiterated its commitment to tackling online sexual exploitation and abuse, urging the public to report suspected cases through the appropriate channels.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.