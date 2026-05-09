Wife accuses Police Inspector husband of sexually abusing teenage daughter

A police inspector has been accused of sexually abusing his biological teenage daughter, allegedly impregnating her and forcing her to terminate the pregnancy.

The allegation was made by the inspector’s wife in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, where she also raised concerns about alleged inaction by the police after the case was reported.

We reported the matter to the police, but nothing was done for months, she said.

According to her, the incident was first reported at Agona, where the suspect is based, but she claims the case was not properly handled.

I kept following up, but they kept telling me to go and come back, she added.

She explained that the matter was later moved to Koforidua, where the victim attempted to continue schooling but struggled emotionally.

My daughter cannot even concentrate in school because of the trauma and flashbacks, she said.

The woman stated that they were later referred to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Police Service in Koforidua and subsequently to the national headquarters in Accra.

According to her, medical tests conducted in Koforidua and Accra also indicated that the girl has contracted HIV.

All the tests confirmed she has HIV, she said.

She further disclosed that a petition was sent to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in January.

She said the inspector was later invited for questioning in Accra but denied the allegations.

The officer was invited for interrogation, but he denied everything, she said.

The wife added that despite several complaints and referrals, no decisive action has been taken.

We have done all we can, but justice is still not served, she said.

She also alleged that the abuse started when the victim was about 10 to 11 years old and said the now 15-year-old girl is currently experiencing severe emotional trauma.

He keeps insulting us whenever we try to reach him, she added.

She is therefore calling for swift action, insisting that the matter be fully investigated and justice served.

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