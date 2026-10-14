Mahama describes Ghana’s religious diversity as its greatest treasure, defends fairness to all faiths

President John Mahama has described Ghana’s religious diversity as its greatest treasure, insisting that his responsibility as Head of State requires him to treat people of all faiths fairly, even when his decisions raise questions about his Christian beliefs.

Addressing the World Assemblies of God Congress in Accra, the President said his duty was to serve every Ghanaian, regardless of religious affiliation, and maintain fairness, respect and equal concern for all.

He acknowledged that some Christian leaders had questioned his faith over decisions he had taken to ensure fairness towards people of other religious backgrounds.

“As president, I’ve sworn duty to serve every Ghanaian, Christians of every denomination, Muslims, adherents of traditional religion, and even our citizens who profess no faith,” he said.

“My responsibility as president demands fairness, respect, and equal concern for all.”

He said his commitment to treating people of different faiths equally should not be interpreted as a departure from his Christian beliefs, but as part of his responsibility to lead a religiously diverse country.

He urged Ghanaians to protect the relationships that allow Christians, Muslims, traditional religious practitioners and people without religious affiliations to live and work together peacefully.

“Harmony’s religious diversity is our most precious possession. And we must continue to nurture the relationships that enable neighbours of different faiths to live, work, and care for one another,” he said.

The President said religious tolerance was a personal matter for him because he grew up in a family with different religious beliefs.

He disclosed that he had Muslim siblings, stressing that their different religious affiliations had not weakened the bond between them.

“Indeed, this is personal to me because I come from a multi-faith family and have siblings who are Muslim. Nevertheless, our different religions do not affect the love and affection that we share as people of the same bloodline,” he said.

The President also called on churches to contribute to national development by promoting values that encourage peaceful coexistence and responsible citizenship.

He said religious institutions had an important role to play in cultivating honesty, compassion and peace, while encouraging their members to participate actively in public service.

“Our churches can contribute in invaluable ways by cultivating honesty, compassion, responsible citizenship, and peace,” he said.

The President added that churches should retain the moral independence to speak out against injustice and suffering, suggesting that religious institutions could support national development while holding public officials accountable.

He also called on churches and households to provide stronger guidance and support for young people, saying the challenges facing the current generation differ significantly from those experienced by their parents.

He said technology had created new opportunities for young people by connecting them to people and information across the world, but had also exposed them to pressure, constant comparisons and competing expectations about their futures.

“Their world offers extraordinary possibilities, but it also brings on them intense pressures,” he said.

“Technology connects them across continents, but at the same time exposes them to a constant stream of comparisons, information, and competing claims about who they should become.”

The President said many young people were struggling to find purpose and dealing with anxieties they found difficult to express.

Speaking as a father who had raised children of the same generation, he urged religious leaders and parents to create supportive environments where young people could discuss their concerns openly and receive thoughtful guidance.

“Many of our young people are searching for a sense of purpose in their lives. Many are carrying anxieties they struggle to articulate,” he said.

“Our churches and our households must therefore be places where these young people can ask honest questions and receive thoughtful guidance, have their abilities recognised and be entrusted with meaningful responsibility.”

He urged members of the religious community to take a more active role in mentoring the younger generation.

“And so, let us all be mentors to our younger generation,” he said.

The World Assemblies of God Congress also brought together leaders of the Pentecostal fellowship from different countries to strengthen their shared mission and discuss the role of the church.

In an address to delegates, the chairman of the World Assemblies of God Fellowship, Reverend Dominic Yeo, called on participants to look beyond networking and the celebration of past achievements and focus on their collective spiritual mandate.

He said the gathering was an opportunity for the fellowship to pursue a common purpose despite its members coming from different nations.

“We have gathered as a Spirit-filled Pentecostal army of God. We are many nations, but we are bound by one mandate,” he said.

Reverend Yeo said the delegates had not travelled long distances merely to exchange pleasantries, establish professional contacts or compare the performance of their ministries.

“We have not crossed the vast ocean, navigated international airspace, travelled thousands of miles merely to exchange business cards or pleasantries,” he said.

“Instead, we are gathered at this moment to see history written in the annals of our present life.”

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