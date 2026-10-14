Nungua Traditional Stool, WT Plastics partner to establish factory, create 1,400 jobs

The Nungua Traditional Stool Authority has partnered with WT Plastics to establish a plastics manufacturing factory at Borteyman, near the Accra-Tema Motorway, in a move expected to create 400 direct jobs and more than 1,000 indirect jobs.

The project is aimed at promoting industrial development, creating employment opportunities for the youth and boosting economic activity within Nungua and surrounding communities.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, the Chief of Nungua Sangonaa, Nii Sango, said construction would begin immediately, describing the project as a significant step towards addressing youth unemployment through industrialisation.

He said the factory would be established on land belonging to the Nungua Traditional Stool Authority, leveraging Borteyman's strategic location along the Accra-Tema Motorway to support efficient operations and economic growth.

According to him, the project reflects the traditional authority's commitment to creating sustainable opportunities for the people of Nungua, particularly the youth.

The factory is expected to create 400 direct jobs, with priority given to indigenes of Nungua, providing employment, technical skills and sustainable livelihoods.

More than 1,000 indirect jobs are also expected to emerge from the project, benefiting suppliers, distributors, traders, food vendors and other businesses within the local economy.

Nii Sango said the partnership was intended to move beyond promises and deliver tangible economic benefits to the community.

He noted that providing young people with meaningful employment opportunities could help address social challenges, including crime and other social vices.

He urged the youth to prepare themselves to take advantage of the employment opportunities expected to arise from the project.

Traditional leadership meets private-sector investment

WT Plastics, a Ghanaian plastics manufacturer, is expected to bring its manufacturing experience and technical expertise to the project, while the Nungua Traditional Stool Authority is providing the land for the development.

The partnership is expected to strengthen private-sector investment in the area while creating opportunities for local businesses and workers.

Nii Sango welcomed WT Plastics to Nungua and called on residents to support and protect the project.

He expressed optimism that the factory would contribute to building a safer, more prosperous community through industrial growth and job creation.

The project is expected to position Borteyman as an emerging industrial hub along the Accra-Tema Motorway, while providing new economic opportunities for Nungua and neighbouring communities.

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