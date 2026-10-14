GNFS contains Somoco warehouse fire; bushfire near TTU in Takoradi

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), with support from the Air Force Base Fire Department, has contained a fire at a warehouse belonging to Somoco Company Limited, a tricycle assembly company near the Takoradi Air Force Base, and a separate bushfire near Takoradi Technical University (TTU).
Both incidents occurred in Takoradi on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, with firefighters preventing the blazes from spreading to nearby properties and vegetation.
The warehouse fire was reported at 10:37 a.m. and destroyed 10 tricycles. However, the joint efforts of personnel from the Sekondi Metro Fire Station and the Air Force Base Fire Department saved more than 2,000 tricycles and protected adjoining buildings and a nearby mall.
The fire was brought under control at 11:11 a.m. and completely extinguished at 11:20 a.m. No casualties were recorded.
The GNFS said investigations were underway to determine the cause of the warehouse fire.
Later in the morning, firefighters from the Sekondi Metro Fire Station responded to a bushfire near TTU following a distress call at 11:55 a.m.
The six-member crew, led by ADO I Kenneth Agbavor, brought the fire under control at 12:07 p.m. and extinguished it completely at 12:15 p.m.
Preliminary investigations suggest that uncontrolled refuse burning ignited dry weeds, but the swift response prevented the fire from spreading to nearby vegetation and buildings. No casualties were recorded.
The Western Regional Fire Commander, ACFO I Cecil B. R. Addo, and the Sekondi Metro Fire Officer, DO II Michael Tetteh, were among the officers present during the response to the warehouse fire. The Regional Commander also visited the bushfire scene.
He cautioned residents against indiscriminate burning, reminding the public that uncontrolled bush burning is prohibited under the Control and Prevention of Bushfires Law, 1990 (P.N.D.C.L. 229).
The GNFS has urged businesses and warehouse operators to strengthen fire safety measures, obtain the necessary fire safety certification and maintain safe storage practices.
Residents have also been advised to dispose of refuse responsibly and avoid burning near dry vegetation and fuel installations to prevent fires and protect lives, property and the environment.
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