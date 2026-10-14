National

Court halts promotion of 40 police officers pending IGP’s appeal

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  14 October 2026 2:22pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Supreme Court has stayed the execution of a Court of Appeal judgment ordering the promotion of 40 police officers who sued the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, over their exclusion from a promotion programme.

The decision suspends the implementation of the Court of Appeal’s order while the legal challenge proceeds.

The Court of Appeal had overturned an earlier High Court ruling that dismissed the officers’ case and directed the police authorities to effect their promotions.

The dispute stems from an amnesty granted by the Police Management Board in 2021, which made officers enlisted between December 2008 and 2020 and holding first degrees eligible for promotion.

The 40 officers argued that they were unfairly excluded from the programme despite some of their colleagues, including officers junior to them, benefiting from the arrangement.

They were seeking promotion from Chief Inspectors to Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs).

The officers also pointed to promotions granted to other personnel, including those from Corporal to Sergeant, Sergeant to Inspector, and Inspector to Chief Inspector, as evidence of what they considered unequal treatment.

Dissatisfied with their exclusion, they sued the IGP and the Police Management Board at the High Court in Kumasi, seeking an order compelling the authorities to promote them.

However, the High Court dismissed the action, prompting the officers to appeal the decision.

The Court of Appeal subsequently ruled in their favour, overturning the High Court’s decision and ordering that their promotions be effected.

The latest Supreme Court order halts the execution of that judgment pending the determination of the appeal before it.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group