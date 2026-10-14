Former SIC Savings and Loans MD Amma Frimpomaa Dwumah honours EOCO invitation

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Managing Director of SIC Life Savings and Loans, Amma Frimpomaa Dwumah, has honoured an invitation from the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).
The Office says she is cooperating with investigators probing an alleged criminal conspiracy linked to a revised financial loss of about GH¢27 million.
In a statement dated October 13, 2026, EOCO said investigations into the alleged conspiracy, which has resulted in financial losses to SIC Savings and Loans Company Limited, were progressing steadily.
The Office also confirmed that the Member of Parliament for Suame, John Darko, had reported to its offices at exactly 12 noon on Tuesday to assist investigators with information relevant to the case.
According to EOCO, Mr Darko was cooperative and responsive throughout the investigative process and was subsequently granted enquiry bail.
The Office said its decision to grant him bail took into consideration the circumstances of the case, the applicable law and his level of cooperation with investigators.
EOCO stressed that the investigation remains active and that no conclusion has been reached regarding the culpability or otherwise of any person connected to the matter.
It said the ongoing investigation was proceeding according to its case theory but did not provide further details about the alleged conspiracy.
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