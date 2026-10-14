KNUST announces revised reopening dates, lectures begin October 19

Audio By Carbonatix
The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has announced revised reopening arrangements for the 2026/2027 academic year, with freshers expected to report on Thursday, October 15.
Continuing students are scheduled to return on Saturday, October 17, ahead of the commencement of lectures on Monday, October 19, 2026.
The arrangements were outlined in an official notice dated October 14, 2026, following an emergency meeting of the university’s Executive Committee earlier that day.
Signed by E. T. Otieku, Deputy Registrar in charge of General Administration, on behalf of the Registrar, the notice urged students, parents, guardians and other stakeholders to take note of the revised schedule.
“All students, parents/guardians, and other stakeholders are kindly advised to take note of the revised arrangements accordingly,” it stated.
The university expressed appreciation for the understanding, patience and cooperation of stakeholders. The notice did not give a reason for the revision.
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