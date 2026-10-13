Bekwai MP inspects KNUST Medical School project, engages hospital management

Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of Parliament for Bekwai, Ralph Poku-Adusei, has inspected progress on the KNUST Medical School project at the Bekwai Municipal Hospital as part of efforts to strengthen healthcare delivery and expand access to specialist services in the municipality.
The visit, on Monday, October 12, 2026, also provided an opportunity for the MP to engage hospital management and staff on the facility’s achievements, ongoing projects and operational challenges following its accreditation by the Health Facilities Regulatory Agency (HeFRA) as a secondary-level health facility.
Hospital management briefed Mr Poku-Adusei on the medical school project, which has received support from VALCO and is expected to position the facility as a teaching and training centre for future doctors. The project is also expected to improve access to specialist consultants for residents of Bekwai and surrounding communities.
Addressing health professionals during the visit, Mr Poku-Adusei commended their dedication and sacrifices in advancing the hospital’s development. “Life is precious and good health is fundamental to everything we do. My commitment to supporting the welfare of my constituents transcends political differences,” he said.
Medical Superintendent Dr Serebour and the management team outlined challenges confronting the hospital, including limited emergency unit capacity, the absence of a dedicated isolation unit, inadequate accommodation for critical health personnel, the lack of a CT scan facility and delays associated with laboratory equipment. Management also identified the need for infrastructure expansion and expressed interest in exploring public-private partnerships to establish a CT scan and advanced diagnostic centre.
The MP pledged to provide free airtime on his FM platform to educate residents on hospital procedures, patient rights and health protocols.
Management also briefed him on plans to introduce a queue management system to improve patient flow and reduce congestion and misunderstandings between patients and staff. Both parties agreed to maintain regular engagement towards developing the facility into a centre of excellence in the Ashanti Region.
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