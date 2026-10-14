NACOC educates 450 Koforidua SHS students on dangers of drug abuse

Audio By Carbonatix
The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has educated about 450 first-year students of Ghana Senior High School in Koforidua on the dangers of substance abuse and its effects on their health, academic performance and social development.
The outreach programme was organised by the Drug Education and Prevention Department of NACOC’s Eastern Regional Command as part of the school’s week-long orientation for newly admitted students.
The initiative sought to equip the students with knowledge about the consequences of drug abuse and encourage them to make informed decisions and adopt drug-free lifestyles.
Leading the presentation, Assistant Narcotics Control Officer (ANCO) Deborah Ankrah highlighted the health risks associated with the repeated use of substances such as cannabis, cocaine and opiates.
She warned that prolonged use of these substances could cause severe damage to vital organs, including the kidneys, liver, heart and lungs, and could eventually lead to death.
Ms Ankrah urged the students to remain focused on their studies and resist negative peer pressure that could lead them into substance abuse, undermine their academic performance and affect their social development.
She also encouraged them to become advocates for a drug-free society while pursuing their academic and personal development goals.
Teachers who attended the programme were urged to support efforts to prevent substance abuse by identifying early signs of drug-related behaviour among students and helping those who may be at risk.
The outreach formed part of efforts to raise awareness among young people about substance abuse and promote healthier choices within schools and communities.
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