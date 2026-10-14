GoldBod, military engineers partner to reclaim galamsey-damaged Tano Nimri Forest

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has partnered with the Ghana Armed Forces Engineer Regiment to undertake a GH¢35 million land reclamation project aimed at restoring portions of the Tano Nimri Forest Reserve devastated by illegal mining.

The collaboration brings together GoldBod's environmental restoration initiative and the military's engineering expertise to address the extensive physical damage left by illegal mining activities in the reserve.

The project is focused on reclaiming 60 hectares within Compartment 161, following years of encroachment that contributed to the destruction of approximately 192.4 hectares of woodland between 2021 and 2024.

GoldBod Sustainability Manager, Samuel Danso, explained that illegal mining had left behind deep excavations, unstable ground and extensive environmental degradation, making natural recovery difficult without substantial engineering intervention.

The Ghana Armed Forces Engineer Regiment, operating under the command of Major Shem Adolinama, is leading the heavy earthmoving and civil engineering phase of the project.

Key operations include filling dangerous mining pits, stabilising the soil and reshaping the landscape to support future vegetation growth. Engineers are also constructing drainage channels to manage water movement and reduce the risk of sediment entering the Tano River.

These interventions are intended to address both the visible destruction caused by illegal mining and the underlying land and water management challenges that could undermine the reserve's recovery.

With the major engineering works nearing completion, the site is undergoing final grading and preparation for the next stage of restoration.

GoldBod and the military engineering team are expected to hand over the reclaimed area to the Forestry Commission in the coming weeks. The Commission will lead the subsequent reforestation phase, including the planting of trees and the nurturing of indigenous vegetation.

The project illustrates the role of inter-agency cooperation in addressing the environmental consequences of illegal mining and restoring degraded public natural assets.

GoldBod says the reclamation initiative reflects its commitment to environmental responsibility and the need for coordinated national action to reverse the damage caused by galamsey.

The Board remains focused on ensuring that the reclaimed land is prepared for sustainable restoration and that the transition to reforestation supports the long-term recovery of the Tano Nimri Forest Reserve.

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