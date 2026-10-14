Police to arrest motorists who use pedestrian footbridges – ACP Obeng

The Ghana Police Service is set to deploy officers to monitor and arrest motorists who use pedestrian footbridges, Director of Education, Research and Training at the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), ACP Alexander Obeng, has disclosed.

He said the move is aimed at enforcing road safety regulations and ensuring that pedestrian footbridges are used for their intended purpose of providing safe passage for pedestrians.

ACP Obeng made the disclosure at a stakeholders’ engagement organised by the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA).

He also expressed concern about persistent hawking on pedestrian footbridges, noting that efforts by the Police, in collaboration with Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), to remove traders have often been hindered by political interference.

According to him, such interference has made it difficult for the Police and local authorities to effectively carry out eviction exercises and keep the footbridges free from unauthorised commercial activities.

He stressed the need for stronger enforcement and cooperation among relevant stakeholders to address the challenges and ensure the proper use of pedestrian footbridges.

ACP Obeng said these measures were necessary to improve pedestrian safety and protect the facilities from misuse.

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