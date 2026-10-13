National

Suame MP John Darko assists EOCO in SIC, Equity Savings and Loans investigations

Source: Sarah Mensah  
  13 October 2026 10:52pm
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Suame Member of Parliament John Darko has met investigators from the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) as part of ongoing investigations into the affairs of SIC Savings and Loans and Equity Savings and Loans.

The meeting took place on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, following an invitation extended to the lawmaker to assist with the investigations.

A statement issued on his behalf said the interrogation focused on his role as legal counsel for Equity Savings and Loans during litigation with SIC over a matured but unpaid investment. Investigators also examined his membership of Equity’s board between 2015 and 2023.

According to the statement, Mr Darko told investigators that his law firm’s involvement was limited to the litigation and the recovery of part of the judgment awards in SIC’s favour.

It maintained that the firm played no further role in any post-litigation settlement between the two institutions.

The statement said the law firm was unaware of Equity Savings and Loans’ decision to dispose of land that was subject to judicial attachment to a third party, ECOSWISS.

It added that the firm had terminated its legal services to Equity because of unpaid legal fees before the post-judgment developments.

Mr Darko also maintained that he had ceased to be a member of Equity’s board by September 2023 and was not involved in any decision to compromise a court judgment.

The statement rejected any suggestion that the MP participated in a scheme to deny SIC the benefits of its court awards.

Mr Darko has pledged to continue cooperating with EOCO and said he was ready to provide further assistance regarding his role and that of his law firm in the matter.

The statement commended EOCO investigators for their professionalism during the interrogation and the courtesies extended to the MP.

It also maintained that Mr Darko and his firm had upheld ethical and professional standards throughout their representation of Equity Savings and Loans.

The statement did not indicate whether EOCO had reached any findings against the MP. The investigation remains ongoing.

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