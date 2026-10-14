Gold Stars CEO Kwasi Adu sanctioned by GFA over misconduct

Audio By Carbonatix
Bibiani Gold Stars Chief Executive Officer Kwasi Adu has been banned for three matches and fined GHS 10,000 by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) following misconduct after a 2-1 loss to Hearts of Oak in September.
Adu was found guilty for breaching the restricted perimeter without authorisation and verbally assaulting match officials upon confrontation during the Ghana Premier League encounter.
The GFA’s Disciplinary committee also charged him with tarnishing the integrity of the sport after making post-match comments about match officials.
The Gold Stars Ceo has been banned with immediate effect and must settle a GHS 10,000 fine within 14 days of receiving notice.
The committee has also warned against any future misconduct, as it will lead to severe repercussions.
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