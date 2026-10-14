Sports Fund Administrator urges boxing fraternity to pursue partnerships beyond government funding

The Administrator of the Ghana Sports Fund, Dr David Kofi Wuaku, has urged boxing stakeholders to pursue stronger partnerships with corporate organisations and other institutions to address funding challenges confronting the sport.

Dr Wuaku said sustainable sports development would require practical collaboration between the Fund, sporting associations, athletes and potential sponsors, particularly as sporting disciplines compete for limited financial resources.

He made the call during a meeting with boxing representatives, who outlined difficulties in financing training, equipment and participation in international competitions.

The representatives said financial constraints had affected their ability to participate in important competitions and appealed for assistance to support athletes seeking international exposure.

Dr Wuaku acknowledged the concerns and encouraged the team to submit detailed proposals identifying its immediate needs and the expected benefits of proposed interventions.

He said the Fund would consider practical programmes based on their merits, feasibility and likely impact, while also exploring opportunities to attract partners who could contribute to competitions, training and athlete development.

The Administrator emphasised that the Fund could not necessarily meet every need presented by sporting associations. He therefore encouraged stakeholders to identify additional sources of support rather than depend exclusively on government financing.

For boxing, potential areas for structured partnerships could include equipment provision, athlete preparation, competition sponsorship, coaching development and support for international participation.

Such arrangements would require sporting associations to present credible programmes, define the support needed and demonstrate how sponsorship would contribute to measurable outcomes.

Dr Wuaku also stressed the importance of accountability, saying the Fund would expect resources directed towards sports development to produce tangible benefits.

The approach places responsibility on sports administrators to strengthen programme planning and establish credible relationships with prospective partners.

For businesses, clearly defined programmes and transparent reporting could help provide a basis for assessing the value and impact of sports sponsorship.

The meeting did not establish any confirmed sponsorship agreement or financial commitment. Instead, it highlighted the need for structured proposals and further engagement to identify practical opportunities for collaboration.

Dr Wuaku reaffirmed the Fund’s willingness to work with the boxing fraternity and encouraged the representatives to develop proposals that could attract support and advance the development of the sport.

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