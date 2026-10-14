Aklerh returns to reggae roots with new single ‘Wo Dor’

Audio By Carbonatix
Dancehall Queen Aklerh is returning to her reggae roots with Wo Dor, a new lovers’ rock single scheduled for release on Monday, 19 October, under the Revolution Records label.
After two Afrobeat hits that grew her audience and showed a playful new side, Aklerh is returning to the reggae dancehall and lovers’ rock sound that first shaped her voice.
Wo Dor, which means ‘My Love’, is a lovers’ rock slow burn, featuring soft, melodic rhythms, mellow bass and harmonies that complement Aklerh’s honeyed vocals. It is the kind of song that feels like a late-night conversation with someone you care about: simple, honest and full of feeling.
“After exploring afrobeat in my last two singles, Wo Dor is a return to what first inspired me,” Aklerh says. “It’s a demonstration of my versatility: my ability to swing between various genres and freely express my creativity.”
“Tubhani Music did well with this song, which marks my return to reggae,” Aklerh adds. “‘Wo Dor’ captures the authenticity of lovers rock while highlighting my journey as an artist: it’s soulful, timeless, and sure to connect with listeners across generations.”
Her previous Afrobeat singles, Amele and Good Vibes, showcased Aklerh’s ability to move crowds with contemporary rhythms and groovy hooks. With Wo Dor, she slows the tempo and embraces a timeless warmth, offering longtime fans and new listeners a tender, melodic counterpoint to her dancehall and Afrobeat work.
Known for her electrifying performances, Dancehall Queen Aklerh continues to bridge modern sounds and musical tradition, making songs that move both feet and heart.
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