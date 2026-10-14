From Skills to Industry: Skills for Progress Africa Fellows tour TOR

Executives of TOR and Skills for Progress Africa after the tour of the refinery

Skills for Progress Africa, together with their founding technical partner, ELAF Industrial Automation Limited, last month, took Cohort 1 Fellows of its Technical Talent for Industry Fellowship on an educational and industry exposure visit to the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR). The visit provided the ten Fellows with a valuable opportunity to experience the operations of one of Ghana’s important industrial assets, gain practical insight into refinery operations, and engage directly with experienced industry professionals.

The Skills for Progress Africa delegation was warmly received by Edmond Kombat Esq., Managing Director of TOR; Nana Amoasi VII, Technical Advisor to the TOR MD; Ing Richard. Lamptey, General Manager (HSSE and Risk Insurance); and Matilda Frempah, Public Relations, whose hospitality and engagement made the experience particularly meaningful for the Fellows.

During an interaction with the Fellows, Managing Director Edmond Kombat Esq. shared powerful reflections on leadership and the responsibility of professionals to solve problems.

“Leadership exists so that problems can be solved.” He further challenged the Fellows to look beyond certificates and focus on the value and competence they can bring to the world, noting: “The world is asking now more than ever:

What can you do? Not what certificate do you have?” He also offered a powerful perspective on Africa’s future: “The future of Africa will be engineered and we must be the engineers.”

For Skills for Progress Africa, the visit went beyond a refinery tour. The Fellows came to see the facility and left with a deeper understanding of its operations, along with inspiring leadership lessons and a renewed appreciation of the role technical talent must play in Africa’s development.

Expressing his appreciation, Kwame Nyatuame, Executive Director of Skills for Progress Africa, said: “It is opportunities like this from industry that make the reality vivid to the technical talent we are nurturing, and we thank the leadership of TOR for opening their doors to us.”

Solomon Bekoe, Managing Director of ELAF Industrial Automation Limited, also expressed his appreciation for the experience, noting that the visit had been eye-opening, particularly for the Cohort 1 Fellows. He further commended the leadership of TOR for the work being done to bring the refinery back to operation.

The visit forms part of Skills for Progress Africa’s commitment to building a strong pipeline of technically excellent, industry-ready and purpose-driven African professionals. Through the Technical Talent for Industry Fellowship, Fellows receive technical development, practical industry exposure, mentorship, personal and professional development to help bridge the gap between education and productive careers.

Skills for Progress Africa is particularly excited about the potential for its Fellows to undertake internship opportunities at TOR, creating an even deeper bridge between classroom-based technical learning and real-world industrial practice. The organisation extends its sincere appreciation to the leadership and team of Tema Oil Refinery for opening their doors, sharing their expertise and investing in the next generation of Ghanaian technical talent.

Hand in hand, we build on this connection and make a difference together.

About Skills for Progress Africa

Skills for Progress Africa is a workforce development organisation and upskilling hub focused on developing high-potential technical talent to build successful careers and contribute to Africa’s industrial development. Our flagship Technical Talent for Industry Fellowship combines technical training, industry exposure, mentorship, and personal, professional and leadership development to develop technically excellent, industry-ready and purpose-driven African professionals.

About ELAF Industrial Automation Limited

ELAF Industrial Automation Limited is the founding technical partner of Skills for Progress Africa. The company provides practical, industry-relevant technical and vocational education and training in partnership with Festo Didactic, including through the Festo LX industrial automation learning platform.

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