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I have no regrets joining Assemblies of God – Mahama

Source: Graphic online  
  14 October 2026 5:51pm
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The Executive Committee of the World Assemblies of God Fellowship has paid a courtesy call on President John Dramani Mahama ahead of the church's World Congress, which opens in Accra today, Tuesday, October 13.

The delegation was led by the Global Chairman, Reverend Dominic Yeo, and the host, General Superintendent Reverend Stephen Wengam.

Reverend Wengam said all was set for the World Congress, which is taking place on African soil for the first time in the 115-year history of the Assemblies of God worldwide. He commended President Mahama and the government for supporting the organisation of the event.

Reverend Wengam explained that the change of venue for the morning conference, from Independence Square to the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre, was due to technical hitches, adding that the new venue is more conducive.

The Global Chairman of the Assemblies of God Fellowship, Reverend Yeo, congratulated Ghana on being the first country in Africa to host the World Congress, just as it was the first in sub-Saharan Africa to gain political independence. He expressed the gratitude of the Executive Committee to President Mahama and the Government of Ghana for their diverse assistance to ensure the success of the World Congress.

The Global Chairman commended the President for his visionary and transformational leadership, which he said is reflected in economic stability and massive road development. He urged the President to continue to represent Christ well in politics and to remain steadfast in his faith.

President Mahama welcomed the delegation to Ghana and assured them of the government's continued support to ensure that the event is peaceful, successful and impactful. He recounted how he joined the Assemblies of God, saying, "I have no regrets." He commended the current leadership of the church for its visible growth and transformation.

Reverend Yeo presented Congress souvenirs to President Mahama and led the delegation to pray for him and for the prosperity of the nation.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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