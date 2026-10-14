I have no regrets joining Assemblies of God – Mahama

Audio By Carbonatix
The Executive Committee of the World Assemblies of God Fellowship has paid a courtesy call on President John Dramani Mahama ahead of the church's World Congress, which opens in Accra today, Tuesday, October 13.
The delegation was led by the Global Chairman, Reverend Dominic Yeo, and the host, General Superintendent Reverend Stephen Wengam.
Reverend Wengam said all was set for the World Congress, which is taking place on African soil for the first time in the 115-year history of the Assemblies of God worldwide. He commended President Mahama and the government for supporting the organisation of the event.
Reverend Wengam explained that the change of venue for the morning conference, from Independence Square to the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre, was due to technical hitches, adding that the new venue is more conducive.
The Global Chairman of the Assemblies of God Fellowship, Reverend Yeo, congratulated Ghana on being the first country in Africa to host the World Congress, just as it was the first in sub-Saharan Africa to gain political independence. He expressed the gratitude of the Executive Committee to President Mahama and the Government of Ghana for their diverse assistance to ensure the success of the World Congress.
The Global Chairman commended the President for his visionary and transformational leadership, which he said is reflected in economic stability and massive road development. He urged the President to continue to represent Christ well in politics and to remain steadfast in his faith.
President Mahama welcomed the delegation to Ghana and assured them of the government's continued support to ensure that the event is peaceful, successful and impactful. He recounted how he joined the Assemblies of God, saying, "I have no regrets." He commended the current leadership of the church for its visible growth and transformation.
Reverend Yeo presented Congress souvenirs to President Mahama and led the delegation to pray for him and for the prosperity of the nation.
Latest Stories
-
The illusion of a good deal: Why some everyday money-saving habits may be costing you more
3 minutes
-
Family seeks autopsy, police investigation into death of student 12 days after Abomosu SHS enrolment
11 minutes
-
Trade Minister urges employers to leverage industrial opportunities to create jobs
18 minutes
-
Asantehene plants trees to commence Jimi Watercourse Rehabilitation destroyed by galamsey
43 minutes
-
15 arrested, 6 trucks impounded over sandwinning activities on Kumasi-Accra Expressway
43 minutes
-
OFFICIAL: Vinicius will miss El Clásico, suspended four games
46 minutes
-
Prayer vigil held after four arson attack murders
53 minutes
-
GRA fully recovers $154k legacy debt owed by foreign entities between 2022 and 2024
55 minutes
-
Kwesi Pratt Jr warns bus preachers are adding to passengers’ stress with accident prophecies
56 minutes
-
MTN Ghana to spend $1.1bn in 3 years, build 500 new sites as MoMo hits 44% Growth
57 minutes
-
I have no regrets joining Assemblies of God – Mahama
58 minutes
-
Starlink restrictions in Ukraine war linked to political situation, Zelensky aide says
1 hour
-
Furniture boost for Techiman North schools as MP donates to 20 institutions
1 hour
-
Assemblies of God to loan 10,000-seater dome for Ghana@70 celebrations
1 hour
-
Government to audit 2,016 community network sites – Communications Minister
1 hour