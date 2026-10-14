Audio By Carbonatix
The Spanish Football Federation announced today that Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior will miss the next four LaLiga games and therefore he won't be available for El Clásico on October 25th.
"Two-game suspension for violent conduct away from the play, with no chance of contesting the ball or during a stoppage, along with additional penalty/penalties as stipulated by Article 5. Further, a two-game suspension for dissent toward the referee, assistant, or fourth official."
Real Madrid's next four games in LaLiga will be played against Sevilla (H), Barcelona (A), Racing Santander (A) and Valencia (A). Vinicius will make his return in the domestic competition when Los Blancos take on Celta Vigo on November 22nd.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
The illusion of a good deal: Why some everyday money-saving habits may be costing you more
9 minutes
-
Family seeks autopsy, police investigation into death of student 12 days after Abomosu SHS enrolment
17 minutes
-
Trade Minister urges employers to leverage industrial opportunities to create jobs
24 minutes
-
Asantehene plants trees to commence Jimi Watercourse Rehabilitation destroyed by galamsey
48 minutes
-
15 arrested, 6 trucks impounded over sandwinning activities on Kumasi-Accra Expressway
48 minutes
-
OFFICIAL: Vinicius will miss El Clásico, suspended four games
52 minutes
-
Prayer vigil held after four arson attack murders
59 minutes
-
GRA fully recovers $154k legacy debt owed by foreign entities between 2022 and 2024
1 hour
-
Kwesi Pratt Jr warns bus preachers are adding to passengers’ stress with accident prophecies
1 hour
-
MTN Ghana to spend $1.1bn in 3 years, build 500 new sites as MoMo hits 44% Growth
1 hour
-
I have no regrets joining Assemblies of God – Mahama
1 hour
-
Starlink restrictions in Ukraine war linked to political situation, Zelensky aide says
1 hour
-
Furniture boost for Techiman North schools as MP donates to 20 institutions
1 hour
-
Assemblies of God to loan 10,000-seater dome for Ghana@70 celebrations
1 hour
-
Government to audit 2,016 community network sites – Communications Minister
1 hour