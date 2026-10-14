Football

OFFICIAL: Vinicius will miss El Clásico, suspended four games

Source: Yahoo Sports  
  14 October 2026 6:03pm
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The Spanish Football Federation announced today that Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior will miss the next four LaLiga games and therefore he won't be available for El Clásico on October 25th.

"Two-game suspension for violent conduct away from the play, with no chance of contesting the ball or during a stoppage, along with additional penalty/penalties as stipulated by Article 5. Further, a two-game suspension for dissent toward the referee, assistant, or fourth official."

Real Madrid's next four games in LaLiga will be played against Sevilla (H), Barcelona (A), Racing Santander (A) and Valencia (A). Vinicius will make his return in the domestic competition when Los Blancos take on Celta Vigo on November 22nd.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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