Assemblies of God to loan 10,000-seater dome for Ghana@70 celebrations

The Assemblies of God, Ghana, will loan its newly arrived 10,000-seater dome to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for activities marking Ghana’s 70th anniversary celebrations.

The church’s General Superintendent, Rev. Dr Stephen Yenusom Wengnam, disclosed this at the opening of the 10th World Assemblies of God Congress on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at the Accra International Conference Centre Dome.

He explained that technical difficulties delayed the arrival of the structure from Dubai, preventing the church from using it for the congress as originally planned.

According to him, although the dome has arrived at the port, it requires about 10 days to assemble, making it unsuitable for the ongoing event.

“Originally, we were to meet at the Independence Square. We had ordered a 10,000-seater dome from Dubai, but technical challenges made it impossible for it to arrive on time. Even though, as I speak, it has arrived at the port, we need 10 days to fix it,” he said.

Rev. Dr Wengnam said the church had decided to put the structure to another use by moving it to the Assemblies of God Centenary City land before making it available to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the national celebrations.

“Nevertheless, it will serve another purpose. We are moving it to the Assemblies of God Centenary City land, and then we’ll loan it to Foreign Affairs for the Ghana at 70 events,” he added.

Meanwhile, the 10th World Assemblies of God Congress will continue with evening revival rallies at the Accra Sports Stadium from 5 p.m. daily, from Wednesday, October 14, to Friday, October 16, 2026.

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