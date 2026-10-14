15 arrested, 6 trucks impounded over sandwinning activities on Kumasi-Accra Expressway

The National Security in the Ashanti region has arrested fifteen individuals for their alleged involvement in sandwinning activities on the Kumasi–Accra Expressway project.

The suspects, all males, were apprehended in the Sewua–Donyina–Appiadu enclave during a swoop by some officers of the National Security on Wednesday, October 14.

Six trucks, including a wheel loader, were also impounded during the raid in the enclave.

An Assistant Liaison Officer, Ivan Bilson Yeboah, says the suspects have been transported to the national office in Accra for custody and further investigations.

“They are on their way to Accra for our officers at the headquarters to carry out further investigations,” he said.

A viral video indicated the individuals have been excavating and removing white sand from the Accra-Kumasi Expressway for commercial purposes.

This raised concerns about the potential destruction of the right of way, which is crucial to the planned road infrastructure.

Mr. Yeboah described the illegal activity as unacceptable, advising the public to desist from such practices, which impede national development.

“We have seen a considerable damage being done to the road. It’s bad that resources of the state will be channeled to such a beautiful national activity, but people who want to loot and do whatever they did. This is unacceptable.

Mr. Bilson Yeboah further noted that the regional security council is expected to meet to deliberate on means to heighten patrols along the portion of the expressway in the region.

“REGSEC will be meeting on Thursday to look at how to sustain surveillance on the stretch to nip some of these activities in the bud,” he noted.

However, some suspects remain at large as the security force intensifies the manhunt for their whereabouts.

Bosomtwe District Chief Executive, Ing. Abdullah Hamidu, disclosed exclusively to JoyNews that preliminary investigations by the Assembly suggested the sand winners claimed to have obtained authorization from the Ejisu Municipality Assembly to undertake the excavation.

They, however, failed to produce a copy of the said permit.

“When they were directed to my office, they told me they had obtained a permit from Ejisu, but they could not provide a copy. I ordered them to stop the operation and referred the matter to the police for further investigations,” he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.