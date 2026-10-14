Family seeks autopsy, police investigation into death of student 12 days after Abomosu SHS enrolment

The family of a 14-year-old student who died 12 days after enrolling at Abomosu STEM Senior High School in the Eastern Region is demanding a thorough police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Daniel Boateng Mintah died on September 30, 2026, less than two weeks after leaving home to begin senior high school.

The family says conflicting accounts of the events leading to his death, questions about medication found among his belongings and concerns over the condition of his body at the mortuary have raised questions that require urgent investigation.

According to the family, Daniel’s mother, Joyce Mintah, spoke to him earlier on the day he died before they received a call informing them that he was unwell and needed an injection for suspected malaria.

The family says they were asked to send GH¢50 for the injection and provide his National Health Insurance Scheme details.

However, subsequent attempts to obtain updates on his condition were unsuccessful for several hours, leaving them without clear information about his situation.

At about 3:10 p.m., a caller who identified himself as the school’s headmaster asked Daniel’s parents to report to the school urgently.

They immediately set off but were later redirected to Kwabeng Hospital, where they were informed that their son had been brought in dead.

Daniel’s father, David Mintah, said a doctor informed the family that the boy had died before arriving at the hospital and recommended a post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death.

The family’s concerns have since extended to the condition of Daniel’s body. Mr Mintah claims he found the body bleeding when he visited the Tafo mortuary on October 6.

The body had been transferred from Kwabeng Hospital to the mortuary on October 1 at the family’s request.

The family is also seeking clarification over reports that Daniel left the school’s orientation area to urinate but failed to return.

They want investigators to establish the events between his last reported activities at school and the circumstances under which he was taken to the hospital.

Daniel’s elder sister, Vivian Mintah, a nurse, has separately raised questions about psychiatric medication reportedly found among his belongings handed over by the school.

She is seeking an explanation from the school regarding the medication, including how it came to be among his possessions and whether it had been prescribed to him.

The family has appealed to the Inspector-General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, and the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, to intervene and ensure a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

It is also calling for Daniel’s body to be transferred to the Police Hospital in Accra to facilitate further investigations and help establish the cause of death.

The family says it wants answers to the questions surrounding the teenager’s death and clarity on the events leading to the loss of their son.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.