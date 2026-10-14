The illusion of a good deal: Why some everyday money-saving habits may be costing you more

Caption: File photo of an attendant filling the fuel tank of a vehicle

At a busy filling station somewhere in Accra, an attendant rests the pump nozzle inside a sedan’s fuel tank. Seconds after a sharp metallic click signals the tank is full, the attendant glances at the driver and asks a routine question: “Master, should I round it up?”

With a nod from the driver, the attendant squeezes the lever again, forcing several more liters into the tank. Across Ghana’s consumer marketplace, from fuel stations and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) refill depots to auto parts hubs like Abossey Okai, a collection of deeply ingrained urban myths dictates everyday commercial choices. Driven by a desire to maximize value or outsmart perceived commercial inefficiencies, consumers routinely embrace practices that promise more for less. Yet, an examination of these widespread consumer habits reveals a stark economic reality: the short-term illusion of getting extra value almost always ends in severe long-term financial loss, safety risks, and market inefficiency.

The True Cost of 'Topping Off': LPG Cylinders and Fuel Tanks

The practice of topping off isn't confined to gasoline. At residential LPG stations, consumers frequently request that gas cylinders be filled to 'full'—demanding that attendants bypass manufacturer safety thresholds to cram in maximum volume. The technical risks of overfilling liquefied gas and liquid fuel are well-documented.

Examining the true cost of topping off highlights significant hidden long-term consequences associated with common consumer actions. For instance, forcing fuel past the first click floods the EVAP charcoal canister with liquid fuel, ultimately triggering expensive engine repairs. Similarly, overfilling domestic LPG cylinders beyond specification eliminates the twenty percent thermal expansion buffer, substantially increasing the risk of catastrophic valve failure.

The 'Tested' Illusion: Second-Hand Parts vs. New Imports

When it comes to cars and home appliances, many people truly believe that "home-used" or imported second-hand items are automatically better than brand-new ones. In places like Accra and Kumasi, mechanics almost always advise car owners to buy used original parts taken from old imported cars rather than new spare parts. Their reason? They say the used part is "tested and proven." While original parts are usually better than cheap knockoffs, buying someone else's discarded junk comes with serious hidden risks.

First, hidden wear and tear presents a major issue: a used shock absorber or brake part might look fine on the outside, but it could easily have invisible cracks or worn-out internal rubber from old accidents, age, or weather exposure. Second, there is a distinct lack of guarantees or warranties, as second-hand items almost never come with a real warranty compared to brand-new parts. If a used alternator dies three weeks after installation, the consumer must pay for another part and pay the mechanic all over again. Finally, high power bills pose a major financial strain; sellers of used fridges and appliances often argue that older imported models are built stronger than new ones, yet these old motors consume far more electricity, rapidly eating up any upfront savings through sky-high monthly power bills.

Transit Chaos: The Economics of the Pre-Stop

The psychological compulsion to gain a brief advantage extends to public transportation. Drivers of trotros—the commercial minibuses that form the backbone of urban transport—frequently drop off or pick up passengers dozens of meters before designated bus stops. While drivers view early stops as a quick tactic to beat competing minibuses to the curb, the aggregate economic impact is negative.

This premature stopping leads to micro-congestion, as trailing vehicles are forced to brake unexpectedly or maneuver around stationary buses, creating severe bottleneck gridlock along key corridors like the George Walker Bush Highway. Consequently, commuters suffer a substantial loss of productive hours, losing cumulative time weekly in artificially created traffic jams that diminish urban productivity across commercial centers. Furthermore, pedestrian risks escalate drastically when disembarking passengers outside designated zones are forced to navigate active traffic lanes.

An Imperative for Behavioral Change

Ghana’s consumer practices are rooted in an understandable attempt to manage costs within a demanding economic landscape. However, the reliance on informal heuristics over technical specifications creates systemic waste. Moving toward a more efficient market requires deliberate shifts in both policy and consumer behavior.

To achieve this, consumers must respect manufacturer protocols by treating equipment limits—whether fuel nozzle clicks or LPG weight markers, as engineered safety limits rather than arbitrary guidelines. In addition, vehicle and appliance owners should prioritize total cost of ownership, evaluating purchases by their full lifecycle costs, including energy efficiency, durability, and warranty protections, rather than initial purchase price alone. Finally, municipal assemblies and driver unions must enforce transit discipline, prioritizing organized boarding at designated stops to protect city mobility and safety.

True consumer value is not found in pushing equipment past its engineered limits or opting for worn-out hardware. Recognizing the hidden economic costs of these popular myths is the first step toward building a safer, more sustainable marketplace.

About the author; William Wallace Tamakloe is an Associate PR Director at Touchpoint Magna Carta.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.