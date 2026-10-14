Trade Minister urges employers to leverage industrial opportunities to create jobs

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, has urged employers to take advantage of the government’s industrial policies and investment opportunities to expand businesses, boost productivity and create jobs.
She said economic stabilisation measures, alongside targeted industrial policies and investments in energy, digital trade systems and export development, were creating an enabling environment for businesses to grow and compete in domestic and international markets.
Madam Ofosu-Adjare made the call when she addressed the 66th Annual General Meeting of the Ghana Employers’ Association (GEA) in Accra on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.
She outlined the government’s strategies to move Ghana from economic stabilisation towards production-led growth, emphasising the role of the private sector in driving investment, industrial expansion and employment creation.
The Minister congratulated the leadership and members of the Association on the milestone, describing the GEA as a critical partner in national development and an important voice in shaping policies that affect businesses and employment.
“Through every political turn and every economic cycle, your association has remained a steady backbone, never ceasing to advocate for employers, the people who create the bulk of the jobs. We salute you for this,” she said.
The meeting was held under the theme, “Macroeconomic Stability, Policy Predictability and Employment Creation in Ghana.”
Meanwhile, the President-elect of the Association, Nana Dr Emmanuel Adu-Sarkodee, in a speech read on his behalf, commended stakeholders for renewing their mandate and pledged a stronger commitment to serving the employer community.
He also proposed the institutionalisation of a Policy Predictability Compact (PPC) between the government and the private sector to promote a more predictable policy environment for businesses.
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