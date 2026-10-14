GRA fully recovers $154k legacy debt owed by foreign entities between 2022 and 2024

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has fully recovered $154,976 in legacy debts owed by foreign entities between 2022 and 2024.
Commissioner-General of the GRA, Anthony Kwasi Sarpong, disclosed this while appearing before Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.
He said the recovery covered outstanding dollar-denominated debts owed by taxpayers and captured in the report under consideration by the Committee.
“The third component, which I didn't mention from the beginning, is a USD component for taxpayers who pay in USD. That is 154,976.08 US dollars. Madam Chair, we are happy to note that we have fully recovered the US dollar debts that are contained in the report,” he said.
He also stated that GRA has recovered GH¢1.3 billion out of about GH¢1.4 billion in outstanding Value Added Tax (VAT) owed by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).
The Commissioner-General explained that the ECG had struggled to remit all the VAT it collects on behalf of the state.
He said the outstanding amount had accumulated over time because the power distributor maintained that its collection systems did not allow it to recover all the VAT charged to customers.
However, Mr Sarpong said the GRA had engaged the ECG to address the issue and had made significant progress in recovering the outstanding revenue.
“So as of today, of the GH¢1.4 billion, we have recovered GH¢1.3 billion of that, which is about 86.56 per cent of what is there,” he told the committee.
“We’ve made some good progress, and we are still engaging them to improve the situation,” he added.
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