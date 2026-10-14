Furniture boost for Techiman North schools as MP donates to 20 institutions

In a significant boost to education in the Techiman North District, the Member of Parliament (MP) and Minister for Trade, Agribusiness, and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, has donated a large consignment of furniture to twenty schools across the constituency.

The donation, which spans from Kindergarten (KG) to Senior High School (SHS) levels, aims to create a more conducive environment for teaching and learning.

The items presented included: 50 KG sets, 300 mono desks, 150 dual desks, 50 dining tables and chairs, and 50 teachers’ tables and chairs.

The beneficiary list includes a mix of basic and second-cycle institutions, such as Bridigeso KG, Kondiase D/A Primary, Offuman Ramzier JHS, Guakro Effah SHS, Akumfi Ameyaw SHS, St. Francis Seminary SHS, and Tuobodom Senior High Technical School, among others.

The distribution was strategically tailored to the needs of each school level. KG schools received between 10 and 12 sets each, while primary schools received the bulk of the dual desks, with some receiving up to 90. Junior High and Senior High Schools received mono desks ranging from 30 to 100, with Senior High Schools also receiving dining hall furniture.

Speaking at a brief presentation ceremony in Tuobodom, Madam Ofosu-Adjare explained that the gesture was prompted by the urgent needs observed during her visits to schools in the constituency.

"I realized that during my visits, the major concern raised by teachers and pupils was the lack of furniture," she said. "This gesture is aimed at creating an enabling environment for children to learn in dignity and comfort."

The MP assured constituents that this is the beginning of a sustained effort. She pledged to return next month with another batch of furniture, stating she will continue until the furniture needs of all schools in the district are fully addressed.

District Director of Education, Ahmed Nasir Ibrahim, received the items and commended the government and the MP for their continuous support of education in the area.

He noted that furniture shortage has been a persistent challenge, particularly affecting the youngest learners. "In some cases, KG pupils have to sit on the floor to learn," Mr. Ibrahim said, adding that the donation would significantly alleviate these challenges.

A teacher at Mesidan D/A KG, Joseph Mahama, who spoke on behalf of the headteachers of the beneficiary schools, described the support as "timely."

He said that the lack of furniture had forced many pupils to endure uncomfortable learning conditions. "With this donation, some schools will for the first time have proper furniture, which will enhance teaching and learning," he stated.

The donation is expected to ease congestion in classrooms and improve the overall quality of education delivery in the Techiman North District.

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