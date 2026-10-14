Techiman North MP fulfills promise with new CHPS Compound in Kokoago

The people of Kokoago, a farming community in the Techiman North District of the Bono East Region, are breathing a collective sigh of relief following the commissioning and handing over of a fully furnished CHPS Compound, ending years of struggle for access to basic healthcare.

A Community's Long Struggle

For years, Kokoago residents faced a daunting reality: the absence of any healthcare facility in their community. The sick, particularly pregnant women, were forced to travel several kilometers to Wenchi or Techiman through what residents describe as a terrible road network.

The consequences were devastating. Assemblyman for Abimagya Electoral Area, Abu Mark, recounted the harrowing experiences community members endured.

"The situation has been terrible. Our pregnant women suffer the most. Some have lost their lives, and others have had to give birth in tricycles on these bumpy roads just trying to reach a hospital."

The lack of a nearby health facility meant that even minor ailments could become life-threatening emergencies, with the journey to the nearest hospital often proving more dangerous than the illness itself.

A Promise Made, A Promise Kept

In 2024, the community, through their traditional leaders (Nananom), placed their request before their Member of Parliament, who also serves as the Trade Minister, Elizabeth Ofosu Adjare. The plea was simple but urgent: they needed a healthcare facility close to home.

DCE Adom Johnson recalled the moment the request was made.

"The people, through Nananom, made their request clear to the MP in 2024. They needed a facility close to home."

Less than two years after that heartfelt appeal, the MP returned to Kokoago—not with words, but with action. A fully furnished CHPS Compound now stands as a testament to the promise fulfilled.

A Facility with Added Benefits

The newly commissioned facility comes equipped with more than just basic healthcare infrastructure. It includes a mechanized water system, ensuring a safe and constant supply of water—a critical component for any health facility and a brand-new motorcycle to aid the movement of staff.

The MP expressed her joy at the completion of the project and her hopes for its impact on the community.

"I am incredibly happy that this facility is finally here. The inclusion of the mechanized water system is a bonus. My hope is that this will drastically minimize maternal mortality in this area and bring healthcare to the doorstep of every resident," she said.

Call for Proper Maintenance

The Bono East Regional Minister, Francis Owusu Antwi, who joined the commissioning ceremony, took the opportunity to advise the health personnel who will be working at the facility.

He urged them “to treat the facility as your own”, emphasizing that “proper maintenance would ensure it continues to serve the community for generations to come”.

Community Gratitude

The mood in Kokoago was one of celebration and gratitude. Residents gathered to witness the historic moment, with traditional drumming and dancing marking the occasion.

Speaking on behalf of the residents, Nana Ameyaa Tumfour II, Queen Mother of Kokoago, expressed the community's appreciation.

"We are grateful. We thank the MP and the government for this gesture. Our days of traveling long distances with sick family members are over."

A New Chapter

For the people of Kokoago, the new CHPS Compound represents more than just a building. It symbolizes a promise kept, a lifeline secured, and a new chapter in their community's health and well-being.

The days of perilous journeys to Wenchi or Techiman for basic healthcare are over. Pregnant women can now receive prenatal care close to home. Children can be treated for common ailments without the risk of a dangerous journey. Families can access health services with dignity and ease.

As the community celebrates this milestone, the CHPS Compound stands as a reminder of what can be achieved when leaders listen to the needs of their people and act decisively to address them.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.