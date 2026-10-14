Education

Gov’t working to ensure GAUA strike is called off by October 16 – Haruna Iddrisu

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  14 October 2026 4:58pm
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Education Minister, Haruna Iddrissu, said the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) is liaising with the Finance Ministry to resolve the issue of market premium and one-time research allowance.

The allowance is the basis for the ongoing strike by the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA).

He expressed optimism that the industrial action would be called off by Friday for the universities to reopen, after the government reaches a consensus with the leadership of the Association.

Mr Iddrissu was speaking at the 64TH Annual National Conference for the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) in Ho in the Volta Region.

He also announced that the government would honour its promise of paying promoted teachers their due salaries by the end of October 2026.

Per his assessment, the first phase of arrears will be paid by Friday, October 16, 2026, based on the new grades of the promoted teachers.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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