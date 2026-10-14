Ghana secures second consecutive term on UN Human Rights Council

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana has been re-elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for a second consecutive term, securing 173 votes in an election for the 2027–2029 period.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, October 14, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, expressed gratitude to United Nations member states for supporting Ghana’s re-election.
“Team Ghana keeps winning! We are grateful to UN Member States for impressively electing Ghana to the United Nations Human Rights Council (2027–2029) for the second consecutive time,” he said.
Ghana finished joint second in the poll alongside Kuwait and Nepal, with all three countries receiving 173 votes. Zambia topped the election with 177 votes, while Nigeria secured 172.
Other countries elected to the council were Jordan, Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Moldova, Japan, Uruguay, Ireland, Germany, Ukraine and Burundi.
Ghana’s election secures another three-year term on the council, which is responsible for promoting and protecting human rights worldwide.Ghana has been re-elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for a second consecutive term, securing 173 votes in an election for the 2027–2029 period.
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