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Women leaders’ wisdom and work deserve recognition – Mahama

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  14 October 2026 3:52pm
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President John Dramani Mahama has called for greater recognition of women’s contributions to society, saying the wisdom and work of women leaders deserve to be valued.

Speaking at the World Assemblies of God Congress in Accra on Wednesday, 14 October 2026, he highlighted the critical role women of faith play in nation-building.

The President urged society to acknowledge their leadership and contributions, emphasising the importance of valuing their service.

"Let us recognise our women of faith. And let the labour that sustains so much of our congregational life, and the wisdom, gift, and leadership of our women, be heard and valued," he said.

"Because a fellowship preparing for the future must make room for all those whom God has equipped to serve," he added.

His call came during the opening of the three-day congress, which runs until 16 October under the theme, “Commissioned: One Mandate, Every Nation”. The programme includes plenary sessions, workshops and revival rallies.

The 10th Triennial World Assemblies of God Fellowship Congress marks the first time the gathering has been hosted in Africa. It brings together church leaders and ministers to discuss the Church’s mission and its role in communities worldwide.

Ahead of the event, the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Stephen Yenusom Wengam, said organisers expected more than 10,000 participants from about 100 countries.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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