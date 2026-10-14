16 arrested as security team recovers guns, ammunition at Gbane mining site

The Upper East Regional Police Command has arrested 16 suspects and recovered firearms, ammunition, suspected narcotic substances, and other items during a security operation at the Gbane mining site in the Talensi District.

The operation, carried out on Tuesday, October 13, involved personnel from the National Police Intelligence Directorate, the Upper East Regional Police Intelligence Directorate, the Special Operations Team, known as Black Cobra, and the Tongo District Police Command.

According to a statement issued by the Upper East Regional Police Command on Wednesday, October 14, 10 suspects were arrested during the police operation, while a military team from the 11 Mechanised Battalion arrested six additional suspects in a related operation.

The arrests form part of efforts to maintain security and public order in the area.

The police recovered 104 live AA cartridges, 37 wraps of suspected Indian hemp, 12 mobile phones and seven security uniforms bearing the name Nalamtaaba.

Other items seized included seven body armours, two pepper sprays, four torch lights, a knife, a weapon bag and a set of walkie-talkies.

In a related development, the military team from the 11 Mechanised Battalion arrested six more suspects and recovered two pump-action guns and 105 live AA cartridges.

The six suspects, together with the items seized, were subsequently handed over to the police in Bolgatanga for further investigation.

The recoveries bring the total number of suspects arrested in the two operations to 16.

The Upper East Regional Police Command said patrols were continuing in communities around the mining site to maintain peace and order.

The 16 suspects remain in police custody and are assisting with investigations. They are expected to be brought before the court.

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