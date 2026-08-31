Ghana’s small businesses don’t have a marketing problem. They have a capacity problem.

Walk through Makola, Circle, Kejetia or the shops lining Spintex on any weekday, and you will pass hundreds of businesses that are, by any reasonable definition, good businesses. The product works. The prices are fair. The owner knows every regular customer by name. And almost none of them are visible online in any consistent way.

This is usually explained as a digital adoption problem. It isn't. Ghana crossed 26 million internet users in late 2025, roughly three-quarters of the population — with 41.8 million mobile connections and 8.6 million social media identities, according to DataReportal's Digital 2026 report. The median Ghanaian is 21 years old and mobile-first. Every small business owner I know is on WhatsApp all day. The distribution is free, the audience is already there, and the phone in their hand is a broadcast studio.

So why does the average Ghanaian SME post twice in March and then go quiet until June?

The bottleneck is production, not strategy

Small and medium enterprises make up about 92 per cent of registered businesses in Ghana and contribute roughly 70 per cent of GDP, figures the Ministry of Finance has cited repeatedly using Ghana Statistical Service data. That is the economy. But in most of those businesses, the marketing department is one person, and that person is also handling procurement, sales, customer complaints and the bank.

Marketing, for them, is not a strategy question. Ask a shop owner in Adabraka what her business stands for, and you will get a clearer, sharper answer than most brand decks produce. Ask her to turn that answer into twelve social posts, three product photos, a flyer and a WhatsApp broadcast every month, consistently, for a year, and the honest answer is that there are not enough hours in her day.

The professional alternative is priced out of reach. A retainer with a competent Accra agency will often cost more per month than a small retailer clears in profit. So marketing becomes an event rather than a system: a burst of activity around Christmas or a launch, then silence. Silence is expensive. The competitor who posts weekly is not better at business. They are simply present when the customer is deciding.

I have spent fifteen years on the commercial side of Ghanaian retail, FMCG and automotive, working with businesses from single-outlet traders to national chains. The pattern held at every scale I saw it. What separated brands that grew from brands that stalled was rarely the quality of the thinking. It was the ability to sustain output.

What AI actually changes

The useful thing about the current wave of AI tools is not that they think. It is that they collapse the cost of production.

A brief that used to require a copywriter, a designer and a week of back-and-forth can now become a month of drafts in an afternoon. A single long video from a workshop can be cut into ten short clips without an editor. A newsroom can generate a week of headline cards from one template instead of rebuilding each one by hand.

None of that makes anyone a marketer. It removes the reason they stopped. The owner still decides what the business stands for, what to sell, at what price, to whom. AI handles the part she was never going to have time for.

A disclosure is in order. I build in this space; I run Zelvoo (www.zelvoo.app), an Accra-built marketing platform for African small businesses, so I have a stake in the argument I am making. I also have a close view of where these tools break, and the limits are worth stating plainly, because the hype around AI in this market has run well ahead of what it currently delivers.

First, generic tools produce generic output. Most AI writing assistants were trained on an internet that is overwhelmingly American. Left alone, they will write about "fall sales," price things in dollars, and produce English that reads slightly foreign to a Ghanaian customer. They do not know that the trading calendar bends around Easter and Christmas here, that a payment link means mobile money, or how a Ghanaian buyer actually negotiates. Localisation is not a cosmetic layer on top of these tools. It is the whole job.

Second, AI amplifies whatever positioning already exists. If the offer is weak, more content simply distributes the weakness faster. Volume is not a substitute for a reason to buy.

Third, output without measurement is noise. Posting daily and never checking what converted is a more efficient way to waste time. The discipline of reviewing what worked is still human work, and it is still the part most businesses skip.

Where this needs to go

If the SME sector is the economy, then the productivity of that sector is a national question, not a private one.

Business associations — the AGI, the GNCCI, the Ghana Chamber of SMEs — currently treat AI as a conference topic. It should be a training track, taught the way basic bookkeeping is taught, with practical sessions on what these tools can and cannot do for a trading business. The banks and microfinance institutions with the deepest SME relationships are well placed to bundle that capability into the services they already sell.

Ghanaian newsrooms face a version of the same squeeze. Editorial teams are producing more formats for more platforms with the same headcount, and a great deal of skilled journalistic time goes into rebuilding the same social card by hand, every day. That is exactly the kind of repetitive production that should be automated so the reporting can be resourced properly.

And the tools themselves need to be built here, or at least built with a real understanding of this market. That is a commercial opportunity and a strategic one. A generation of African businesses is about to formalise its marketing operations on top of software. It would be a poor outcome if none of that software understood the market it was serving.

The businesses in Makola do not need to be persuaded that marketing matters. They have known that for decades. What they have never had is a way to do it every week, at a price that makes sense, in a voice that sounds like theirs.

That gap is closing. Whether Ghanaian businesses are the ones who benefit depends on how deliberately we close it.

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Author: Eric Osei Annor

Corporate Affairs & Marketing | Business & Transformation Leader | 15+ Years Driving FMCG & Retail Growth | Brand & Commercial Strategist | Digital & Integrated Marketing | Scalable, High-Impact Brand Experiences

E: oannoreric@gmail.com

M: 0541 453 775

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.