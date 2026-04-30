National

Eastern Region to host President Mahama on ‘Resetting Ghana’ tour

Source: GNA  
  30 April 2026 4:45am
President John Dramani Mahama
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The Eastern Region is set to host President John Dramani Mahama on Friday, May 1, and Saturday, May 2, 2026, as part of his nationwide “Resetting Ghana Tour.”

The visit, being coordinated by the Eastern Regional Coordinating Council, is expected to bring together residents, traditional authorities, local government officials and other stakeholders for a series of development-focused activities across the region.

A major highlight of the tour will be the celebration of the 2026 National May Day, scheduled to take place at the Jackson Park in Koforidua.

The event is expected to attract thousands of workers, leaders of organised labour and government officials, and will emphasise the critical role of labour in national development.

On the first day of the tour, President Mahama is expected to perform a sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of a multi-purpose hall and hostel facility at the SDA College of Education in the New Juaben North Municipality.

He will also cut sod for the construction of a proposed 24-hour market at Asesewa in the Upper Manya Krobo District.

In addition, the President is expected to inaugurate the Krobo Divisional Police Headquarters at Lasi, a project aimed at strengthening security infrastructure and enhancing policing services within the area.

The second day of the tour will focus on citizen engagement and inspection of ongoing development projects.

President Mahama is scheduled to hold a town hall meeting at the ICGC Jesus Temple at Adweso, where he will interact with residents and receive feedback on issues affecting their communities.

The itinerary will also include inspections of ongoing projects at the University of Environment and Sustainable Development in Somanya, as well as the Akosombo–Gyakiti Road, which forms part of the Government’s “Big Push” infrastructure initiative and serves as a key transport corridor in the region.

The “Resetting Ghana Tour” is aimed at reaffirming the Government’s commitment to infrastructure development, strengthening stakeholder engagement and addressing the socio-economic needs of communities across the country.

Residents of the Eastern region have been encouraged to take note of the programme and participate in the scheduled activities.

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