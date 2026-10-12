Okyeame Kwame calls for free university education for farmers’ children

Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame has called on the government to make tertiary education free for children of farmers to encourage agricultural production and support the sector.

The rapper, who was a guest on Hitz FM’s morning show Daybreak Hitz on Monday, 12 October 2026, said the policy would encourage farmers to continue producing food for the country and motivate their children to pursue careers in agriculture.

“When we were growing up we had the farmers scholarship. I don’t know where it has passed. Now primary education is free, secondary education is free. But I think that to encourage farmers, university education should also be free for farmers’ children.

“At this point of our economy, we still import onions from a deserted country. We still import a lot of different types of food. Why is it like that? It’s because farmers do not feel encouraged to tell their children to also be farmers. So the earlier we recognised that we need to pamper our farmers, the better, because without them there is no economy, there is no education, there is no health. They are responsible for every single sustainable thing in this country; and we don’t look at them,” he said.

He further stated that if he were President, he would ensure the proposal became a reality so that children of farmers could pursue higher education, study agriculture and return to the sector with improved knowledge and technology to help their parents succeed.

According to the musician, scholarship schemes for farmers’ children existed in the past and had a significant impact on the agricultural sector.

Affectionately known as the Rap Dacta, Okyeame Kwame has embarked on various campaigns, including those focused on climate change, Made in Ghana products and Hepatitis B screening.

His call is also reflected in his latest song, Big Up, which features reggae and dancehall singer Jah Lead. The song promotes appreciation for people who have played significant roles in society, including farmers and other professionals.

Produced by Gomez Beatz, the song is available online.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.