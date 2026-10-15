‘You never know tomorrow’ – Anthony Baffoe on contesting for GFA Presidency

Former Ghana international Anthony Baffoe has admitted not having the "drive" to contest for the Ghana Football Association presidency but has not ruled out an opportunity in the future.

The 61-year-old, who was born in Germany, featured for the Black Stars from 1991 to 1994 before taking up a role at CAF, including becoming its Deputy Secretary General for Football and Development.

He has been tipped to run for the GFA presidential position in the upcoming 2027 elections.

"I have said no on multiple occasions," Baffoe told 3Sports.

"It does not drive me, but I don't know what is going to happen in six months, or twelve or twenty-four months.

"For now, I don’t see myself there, but you never know tomorrow,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kurt Okraku, who has been president of the GFA since 2019, has come under increasing pressure following a slump in form for the Black Stars.

Ghana's latest setback came in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, where the Black Stars suffered a 4-2 home defeat by The Gambia in their second Group C match.

The defeat followed the loss to Ivory Coast in their opening qualifier, leaving the nation without a point from their first two matches.

The senior national team now sits bottom of Group C, while Ivory Coast and The Gambia lead the group with six points each.

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